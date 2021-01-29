By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s revenues from tomato exports increased by 6.7 percent in 2020, local media reported with reference to acting head of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev.

In 2020, the country exported about 187,000 tons of tomatoes worth $202 million compared to 174,548 tons of tomatoes worth $189 million in 2019.

Abdullayev stressed that Azerbaijan plans to further diversify the geography of exports and bring the volume of tomato exports to the Persian Gulf and European countries to $50 million per year in 2021-2025.

It should be noted that tomato exports are the main item of income of Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

Products that were presented at international exhibitions across the world with the help of AZPROMO, have been exported to 25 countries.

“Azerbaijan Trade House”, a project under the Economy Ministry also helps export Azerbaijani products. The first Azerbaijan Trade House was opened in May 2017 in Minsk, Ukraine. He added that there are requests to open Azerbaijani trade houses in Pakistan and Japan, noting that these countries’ markets are currently being studied.

Abdullayev further said that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will participate in international exhibitions in Dubai, China and Moscow in 2021.

Abdullayev stated that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will participate in an international exhibition of food products Gulfood 2021 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates in February 21-25, an exhibition of wine and spirits in Chengdu, China in March 21-27, and in Mosbuild exhibition in Moscow in March 30 till April 2

"One of the main goals in 2021 will be to increase foreign investments, and new concepts will be developed to expand the geography of our exports to new markets," Abdullayev said.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) is a joint public-private initiative, established by the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry in 2003 with the aim to contribute to the economic development through attracting foreign investments and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.

