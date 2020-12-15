By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 11.4 percent during the period of January-November 2020, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs, operating in this sector, produced industrial products worth AZN 33.7 million ($19.8M), which is a decrease by 4.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

The decrease was due to the decline in production in oil and gas sector in the country by 6.4 percent, and increase in the non-oil and gas sector.

Moreover, 60.7 percent of industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 33.2 percent in the manufacturing sector, 5.2 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.9 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Furthermore, commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 7.8 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 6.4 percent.

During the first eleven months of the year, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 8 percent. In the meantime, the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal decreased by 6.9 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew by 9.4 times, metallurgy by 86.6 percent, computers, electronics and optics by 51.2 percent, other equipment by 47.5 percent, wood processing by 42.1 percent, clothing by 41.5 percent, automobiles, trailers and semitrailer by 41.2 percent, paper and cardboard by 37.7 percent, tobacco by 27.1 percent, construction materials by 24.6 percent, rubber and plastic products by 21.7 percent, leather and its products by 20 percent, chemicals by 19.5 percent and finished metal products by 4.2 percent. In the meantime, production in food sector decreased by 1 percent, petroleum products by 1.8 percent, furniture production by 25.2 percent and installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 44 percent.

