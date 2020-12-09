By Ayya Lmahamad

The revival of the Nagorno-Karabakh region will make a significant contribution to the regional cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has said.

He made this remark during the Asian Development Bank’s 19th Ministerial Conference on Human-Oriented Regional Cooperation in post-COVID-19 period on December 7.

The minister emphasized that the implementation of new infrastructure and business development projects on the liberated lands is one of the main tasks facing Azerbaijan. In addition, he underlined Azerbaijan’s victory and liberation of its lands from occupation, expressing gratitude to the partner countries for supporting Azerbaijan’s fair position.

Jabbarov noted that Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program of the Asian Development Bank (CAREC) is a comprehensive cooperation platform for the region’s sustainable development, stressing that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the CAREC region.

Moreover, he briefed the participants on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Azerbaijan’s economy and the comprehensive measures taken to minimize its impact.

“Azerbaijan is located at the intersection of important transport corridors and our country constantly takes measures to create a favorable business and investment climate and expand international trade,” the minister said.

Jabbarov also noted that Azerbaijan supports the initiative of the 4th industrial revolution and calls for the digitalization of economy.

Stressing that Azerbaijan will chair the CAREC Program in 2021 for the third time, the minister expressed confidence that CAREC will work effectively to promote economic development in the region during this period.

In his opening speech, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani thanked Azerbaijan, along with Turkmenistan and Georgia, for cooperation within the Lapis-Lazur international transit corridor. In addition, he stressed Azerbaijan’s role in the development of the North-South international transport corridor.

Additionally, representatives of CAREC member countries and international partner organizations shared their views on promoting cooperation in ensuring economic stability in the regional countries, economic development, creating new jobs and improving living conditions.

The Framework Document on the Results of the CAREC 2030 Program, the draft documents "CAREC Tourism Strategy 2030" and "CAREC Gender Strategy 2030", as well as a joint ministerial statement, were adopted during the conference.

The Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program of the Asian Development Bank was established in 2001. The program includes Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Georgia and Turkmenistan. Azerbaijan has been participating in the program since 2003.

