By Trend

The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 27 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 27 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 4.4455 manat or $2.615 (0.14 percent) and amounted to 3,072.648 manat or $1,807.44 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 27.37 manat or $16.1 (0.68 percent) and amounted to 4,080.34 manat ($2,400.2).

The price of silver decreased by 0.3868 manat or 22 cents (0.97 percent) and amounted to 39.4199 manat ($23.18).

The price of platinum decreased by 21.981 manat or $12.93 (1.33 percent) and amounted to 1.627,614 manat (95 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 170.8075 manat or $100.475 (5.3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 130.1775 manat or $76.575 (8.7 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 2.2093 manat or $1.29 (5.3 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 35.785 manat or $21.05 (0.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 591.9145 manat or $348.185 (23.9 percent), silver grew by 10.4799 manat or $6.164 (36.2 percent), palladium rose by 1,011.279 manat or 59 cents (33 percent) and platinum increased by 90.6525 manat or $53.325 (5.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 27, 2020 3,072.648 39.4199 1,627.614 4,080.34 Nov. 26, 2020 3,077.0935 39.8067 1,649.595 4,052.97 Oct. 27, 2020 3,243.4555 41.6292 1,497.4365 4,044.555 Nov. 27, 2019 2,480.7335 28.94 1,536.9615 3,069.061 Change in a day: in man. -4.4455 -0.3868 -21.981 27.37 in % -0.14 -0.97 -1.33 0.68 Change in a month in man. -170.8075 -2.2093 130.1775 35.785 in % -5.3 -5.3 8.7 0.9 Change in a year in man. 591.9145 10.4799 90.6525 1,011.279 in % 23.9 36.2 5.9 33

