Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 50.447 manat (1.6 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,202.4058 manat. which is 0.7 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 21
|
3,320.75
|
Sept. 28
|
3,164.865
|
Sept. 22
|
3,256.75
|
Sept. 29
|
3,199.035
|
Sept. 23
|
3,208.427
|
Sept. 30
|
3,213.221
|
Sept. 24
|
3,149.01
|
Oct. 1
|
3,219.596
|
Sept. 25
|
3,184.39
|
Oct. 2
|
3,215.312
|
Average weekly
|
3,223.86
|
Average weekly
|
3,202.4058
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 1.2218 manat (3.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 39.9615 manat, which is 2.3 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Sept. 21
|
45.6101
|
Sept. 28
|
38.9145
|
Sept. 22
|
42.0847
|
Sept. 29
|
40.0554
|
Sept. 23
|
39.9877
|
Sept. 30
|
40.5627
|
Sept. 24
|
37.2969
|
Oct. 1
|
40.1387
|
Sept. 25
|
39.5536
|
Oct. 2
|
40.1363
|
Average weekly
|
40.9066
|
Average weekly
|
39.9615
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 53.278 manat (3.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,499.6518 manat, which is 0.3 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Sept. 21
|
1,597.81
|
Sept. 28
|
1,456.033
|
Sept. 22
|
1,521.31
|
Sept. 29
|
1,499.324
|
Sept. 23
|
1,469.497
|
Sept. 30
|
1,494.615
|
Sept. 24
|
1,421.43
|
Oct. 1
|
1,538.976
|
Sept. 25
|
1,467.219
|
Oct. 2
|
1,509.311
|
Average weekly
|
1495.4532
|
Average weekly
|
1,499.6518
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 160.369 manat (4.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,897.614 manat, which is 1.05 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Sept. 21
|
4,063.36
|
Sept. 28
|
3,775.743
|
Sept. 22
|
3,897.28
|
Sept. 29
|
3,866.497
|
Sept. 23
|
3,773.822
|
Sept. 30
|
3,955.526
|
Sept. 24
|
3744.91
|
Oct. 1
|
3,954.192
|
Sept. 25
|
3,805.858
|
Oct. 2
|
3,936.112
|
Average weekly
|
3,857.046
|
Average weekly
|
3,897.614
---
