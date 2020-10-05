By Trend

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 50.447 manat (1.6 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,202.4058 manat. which is 0.7 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 21 3,320.75 Sept. 28 3,164.865 Sept. 22 3,256.75 Sept. 29 3,199.035 Sept. 23 3,208.427 Sept. 30 3,213.221 Sept. 24 3,149.01 Oct. 1 3,219.596 Sept. 25 3,184.39 Oct. 2 3,215.312 Average weekly 3,223.86 Average weekly 3,202.4058

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 1.2218 manat (3.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 39.9615 manat, which is 2.3 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Sept. 21 45.6101 Sept. 28 38.9145 Sept. 22 42.0847 Sept. 29 40.0554 Sept. 23 39.9877 Sept. 30 40.5627 Sept. 24 37.2969 Oct. 1 40.1387 Sept. 25 39.5536 Oct. 2 40.1363 Average weekly 40.9066 Average weekly 39.9615

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 53.278 manat (3.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,499.6518 manat, which is 0.3 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Sept. 21 1,597.81 Sept. 28 1,456.033 Sept. 22 1,521.31 Sept. 29 1,499.324 Sept. 23 1,469.497 Sept. 30 1,494.615 Sept. 24 1,421.43 Oct. 1 1,538.976 Sept. 25 1,467.219 Oct. 2 1,509.311 Average weekly 1495.4532 Average weekly 1,499.6518

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 160.369 manat (4.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,897.614 manat, which is 1.05 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Sept. 21 4,063.36 Sept. 28 3,775.743 Sept. 22 3,897.28 Sept. 29 3,866.497 Sept. 23 3,773.822 Sept. 30 3,955.526 Sept. 24 3744.91 Oct. 1 3,954.192 Sept. 25 3,805.858 Oct. 2 3,936.112 Average weekly 3,857.046 Average weekly 3,897.614

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz