By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova amounted to $5.7 million during the period of January-August, local media has reported.

According to the report, Azerbaijan exported products worth $3.5 million to Moldova, while the cost of products imported by Azerbaijan from Moldova amounted to $2.2 million during the reporting period.

Additionally, during the reporting period, 591.4 million tons of cargoes were transported by sea. Some 4.4 billion tons of cargoes were transported by railway, and 2.3 billion tons of cargoes by automobile means of transport. Some 46.7 million tons of cargoes were transported by air during the first eight months of the year.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s main trade partners during the reporting period were Italy with $3.3 billion, Turkey with $2.8 billion and Russia with $1.7 billion.

During the reporting period, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs carried out trade operations with partners in 175 countries.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $16.5 billion during the period of January-August 2020. The value of export amounted to $9.8 billion or 59.6 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $6.6 billion or 40.4 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $3.1 billion.

