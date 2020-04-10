By Trend

Azercosmos OJSC, Azerbaijan’s satellite communications operator, has announced a start of the project to promote services on remote sensing of the Earth surface for 2020-2021, a source at the company told Trend.

According to the source, participation in the project is free.

The project’s main objective is to provide technical support to legal entities and researchers engaged in research work in sectors that are considered priority in connection with the activities envisioned in the state program for development of remote sensing of the Earth in Azerbaijan for 2019-2022 including encouraging and stimulating the countrywide development of Earth remote sensing services, using Azersky satellite’s data.

Azercosmos is the first and only satellite operator in South Caucasus established on May 3, 2010. The company provides highly reliable, satellite-based services for telecommunications and geological reconnaissance.

Azercosmos’ export portfolio for telecommunication satellites includes leading companies of the countries such as the US, the UK, France, Germany, Malaysia, which cover various regions.

The company operates two communications satellites - Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and the low-orbit satellite Azersky.

