By Trend

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the "Azerbaijan Banks Association" Public Union made a joint statement, Trend reports.

No additional interests will be charged from social payments such as pensions, benefits, scholarships, compensations, targeted assistance received at any bank, ATM or post terminal of Azerpost LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies during the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, the statement said.

The statement also noted that in case of any questions, citizens can contact the call-center at 142.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz