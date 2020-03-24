By Trend

The volume of freight traffic through the Azerbaijani section of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) stood at 4.295 million tons and cargo turnover in turn reached 9.16 million tons per kilometer in January 2020, Trend reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

The volume of freight traffic has increased by 9.5 percent, compared with the same period last year, according to the Committee.

Road transport accounted for the major part of the freight traffic with 2.806 million tons, which made up 65.4 percent. The freight traffic via road transport grew by 4.3 percent.

Rail transport accounted for 25.4 percent of all traffic with 1.092 million tons, growing by 12.4 percent, compared to the same period last year.

This is while maritime transport accounted for 9.2 percent of the total cargo transportation with 0.396 million tons, down by almost 7.04 percent, compared to the same period of 2019.

About 17.8 percent (0.764 million tons) of goods transported through TRACECA was for transit.

The Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) TRACECA is open for all the initiatives promoting the development of regional transport dialogue and ensuring the efficient and reliable Euro-Asian transport links, promoting the regional economy on the whole.

TRACECA corridor is involved in gradually developing trends of trade and economic development. Major traffic flows passing through a corridor formed on the one hand, in Western and Central Europe, and on the other - in Central and South-East Asia.