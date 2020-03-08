ANM Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. with the support of Millennial India International Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and the Embassy of India in Baku is organizing the 7th edition of BEST OF INDIA - Biggest Exclusive Indian Product Trade Show in Baku, Azerbaijan, during March 06-15, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 07:00 PM at Baku Sport Hall, 26a M. Huseynov street (old Neftchilar avenue), Baku, Azerbaijan.

The series of shows held overseas have consistently presented Indian industry’s high quality goods, services and technologies in varied industrial sectors to the world.

The Best of India - An Exclusive India Product exhibition has a participation of about 60 companies from India showcasing high quality Products and Services including Rice, Tea, Spices, Gifts & Handicrafts, Home Furnishing, Textile & Garments, Jewellery, Cosmetics.

A major attraction in the event is the Exhibition of Khadi and Village Industry products displayed by the Embassy of India to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Khadi, also known as muslin or mulmul, is a hand spun and hand woven natural fibre cloth, made by Indian artisans. Cotton, wool & silk and combinations of these natural fibres make ‘Khadi’, which is symbolic of self-reliance of rural people in India.

Apart from business and commerce, the event is also focusing on portraying the rich Indian cultural heritage through the folk dances etc. all adding to “Best of India” Experience. Entry to the exhibition is free.

The Best of India show was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. B. Vanlalvawna, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan and Mr. Anil Trigunayat, President, MIICCIA Chamber of Commerce, New Delhi on March 06, 2020 at 1600 hrs. Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) graced the event.

Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Millennial India International Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MIICCIA), New Delhi and The Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ACCI), Baku in order to jointly promote trade. The MOU was signed by Mr. Anil Trigunayat, President, MIICCIA and Mr. Niyaz Ali-Zada, President, ACCI in the presence of Mr. B. Vanlalvawna, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan at the premises of ACCI in Baku on March 05, 2020.

India and Azerbaijan enjoy close friendly relations based on historical links and growing bilateral cooperation. Total bilateral trade turnover between India and Azerbaijan has reached US$ 1092 million in 2019. India and Azerbaijan have growing cooperation in capacity building under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme which provides fully paid training programes for Azerbaijani profesionalls and students in Indian institutions.

