By Trend

Azerbaijan has begun growing four new potato varieties, Director of the Scientific Research Institute of Vegetable Growing of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry Elmar Allahverdiyev told Trend.

These varieties are submitted to obtain the respective license, he added.

“The four new potato varieties - Chenlibel, Ugur, Turan and Vagif - have already been grown in greenhouses. The varieties are distinguished by higher yield. In recent years, work has been carried out to grow their seeds. These varieties are more resistant to diseases and pests, and are also suitable for cultivation in arid areas, for example, in non-irrigated conditions of highlands," Allahverdiyev said.

These varieties were submitted to the Agency for Agricultural Services for approval, he added.

"The registration process began in 2019. We hope that certificates for the new varieties will be issued by next year," said Elmar Allahverdiyev.

Last time, a new variety of potatoes in Azerbaijan was introduced in 2006. Currently, three local potato varieties - Sevinj, Telman and Amiri - are grown in the country.

