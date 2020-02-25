By Trend

The prices of gold and silver decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 25, compared to the prices on Feb. 24, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 11.4 manat and amounted to 2,814 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1626 manat and amounted to 31.5 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 10.8 manat and amounted to 1,642 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 114.7 manat and amounted to 4,516 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 25, 2020 Feb. 24, 2020 Gold XAU 2,814.6475 2,826.1140 Silver XAG 31.5992 31.7618 Platinum XPT 1,642.6080 1,653.4710 Palladium XPD 4,516.4155 4,631.1825

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 25)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz