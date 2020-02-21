By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s mobile communication operators’ revenues have shown an upward growth trend in January.

Thus, the revenues of mobile communication operators in the country amounted to 187.3 million manats ($110.1 million) in January 2020, according to the information published on the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee’s official website on February 21.

The cost of information and communication services in real terms increased by 24.3 percent year-on-year in the same period.

Revenues of the mobile communications sector increased by almost 16.7 percent and amounted to 41.3 percent compared to January 2019. In numerical values it equals 77.4 million manats ($45.5 million) of the total revenues of the telecommunications market.

Azerbaijan’s population and organizations rendered information and communication services worth over two billion manats ($1.2 billion) in January 2020. The figure is 15.9 percent higher than in January 2019.

As for the share of information and communication services rendered to the population, it was 71.7 percent of the total amount.

Non-state enterprises account for 77.1 percent of total revenues.

Presently, Azerbaijan has three major mobile phone operators: Azercell, Bakcell and Nar (Brand of Azerfon). Each offers 2G, 3G and 4G services. All three networks are widely modern and reliable with shops located in major towns and cities where one can purchase a sim card or get assistance if needed. Most unlocked mobile phones are able to be used on roaming however network charges apply.

