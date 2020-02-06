By Trend

The presentation of Japanese cuisine called "Taste of Japan" was organized in Baku by the biggest Japanese H.I.S. tour operator and the Japanese embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Feb. 5.

During the presentation, the products were presented by companies such as Hagimura Seicha Limited, specializing in the production of Kabusecha, Sencha and Gyokuro tea and Matcha chocolate, as well as other companies that presented meat dishes and delicacies from wagyu beef, characterized by its marbling and high content of unsaturated fats.

Besides the Japanese companies, the representatives of the local companies, in particular, Shirin confectionery factory and Herba Flora company, as well as of the Turkish branch of Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro) company also attended the event.

Opening the ceremony, Head of H.I.S. company’s office in Istanbul Dursun Ablat informed the participants about the activity of the company and then invited the guests to taste the refreshments.

H.I.S. project manager Takasawa Naoyuki spoke about the work on promoting Japanese products in the global market, including Azerbaijan, in particular, about the assistance provided by the Azerbaijani Herba Flora company in the supply of Japanese green tea to Azerbaijan.

Naoyuki stressed that the delivery of food products to the country has a number of difficulties that must be overcome.

Japanese ambassador to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katori stressed that interest in Japanese cuisine is growing in Azerbaijan, the number of sushi lovers is also growing. Nevertheless, the ambassador emphasized, Japanese cuisine has a wide range of national dishes, most of which is unknown to the Azerbaijani consumer today.

In particular, Katori talked about wagyu beef products widely represented at the exhibition, among which were delicacies, salads, noodles and rice "Nigiri Zushi" ("hand-pressed sushi") with "wagyu".

Yusif Aliyev, director of Shirin confectionery factory, emphasized that the factory will produce five types of Matcha chocolate, which will become a “rarity” not only in the Azerbaijani market, but also in the European market.

Herba Flora co-chairs Rashad Aghayev and Fizuli Huseynov underlined the high level of trade relations between Azerbaijan and Japan.

"For Azerbaijani consumers, Japan is primarily associated with high technologies,” Aghayev said. “I am sure that Azerbaijanis will feel the real Japanese quality in our tea."

Director of Azerbajan's Ibio company Irana Mammadzade said that the company is engaged in the import of Japanese products, in particular, wagyu beef within the project.

“Japanese food products were previously imported through Russia and Europe and could not claim to be 100-percent authentic,” Mammadzade added. “From now on, Japanese products may be purchased directly through Ibio.”

Representative of the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Furuichi Vigeru said that the ministry supports the project of promoting Japanese food products in Azerbaijan, stressing that such companies as Ibio and Herba Flora play a big role in connecting the two countries in food industry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz