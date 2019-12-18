By Trend

The opening ceremony of Ukraine’s Trading House was held in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 18 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy, as well as President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine Gennadiy Chyzhykov took part in the ceremony.

The goal of opening the Trading House, which will play the role of a logistics, trade and economic center, is to expand business ties between the two countries, increase bilateral trade turnover, facilitate development of partnership among business circles and render consulting and other commercial services, the ministry said.

During the opening ceremony, Jabbarov stressed the successful development of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade and economic relations.

The Azerbaijani minister expressed confidence that Ukraine’s Trading House will become an important platform in this sphere and wished the representatives of the trading house successful activities.

In turn, Krykliy stressed that Ukraine attaches great importance to the cooperation with Azerbaijan and is interested in further developing the economic ties.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz