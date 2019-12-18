By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerenerji OJSC, Azerbaijan’s largest electrical power producer will start the construction of 84 megawatts (MW) wind power plant in Kyzy district in 2020, President of the company Baba Rzayev said on December 16, while being received by President Ilham Aliyev.

Rzayev said that currently, Yashma Wind Power Park operates in Baku with a capacity of 50 megawatts. The company was able to produce 60 million in 2018 and 80 million kilowatt/hours of energy in 2019. Furthermore, all design estimates for the 84-megawatt Shurabad wind farm to the right of the Baku-Guba highway between the old and new roads have already been prepared, issues of land acquisition and power lines have been resolved, he said.

It should be mentioned that the opening of the 50 megawatts Yeni Yashma Wind Power Park was held on the territory of Yeni Yashma and Shurabad settlements in Khyzy district on October 11, 2018.

Construction works in the plant, located in Yeni Yashma and Shurabad settlements, have been carried out by Germany’s Berlin Wind Company. Whereas 200,000 kilowatt hours electricity was produced in January with the start of the first turbine, currently, 20 wind turbines are working with full capacity, and monthly production of electricity is about 9 million kilowatt hours.

The Yeni Yashma Wind Power Park is the largest wind power park in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijan has a suitable geographical location for operating windmills. In particular, the Absheron peninsula, coastline of Caspian Sea and islands in the northwestern part of Caspian Sea, the Ganja-Dashkesan zone in the west of Azerbaijan and the Sharur-Julfa area of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are favorable areas.

Foreign investors from China, Canada, Turkey, the United States and Norway, as well as Arab and EU countries, are eying opportunities in Azerbaijan with regards to renewable resources, especially wind power generation. According to the market analysis, wind power potential capacity in Azerbaijan accounts for over 15,000 MW. Wind in Azerbaijan blows more than 250 out of 365 days per year and is able to generate over 2.4 billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year.

