By Trend

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 19 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 16.6195 manats to 2,542.5540 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3935 manats to 30.0919 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 19.7965 manats to 1,581.2295 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 2.091 manats to 2,707.5050 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 19, 2019 Sept. 18, 2019 Gold XAU 2,542.5540 2,554.1735 Silver XAG 30.0919 30.4854 Platinum XPT 1,581.2295 1,601.0260 Palladium XPD 2,707.5050 2,709.5960