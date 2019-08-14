By Trend

Some 1,000 tons of local and imported seeds were processed during a month at the new plants of the State Seed Fund under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, built in Khachmaz and Shaki regions, Trend reports on Aug. 14 referring to the ministry.

The plants are able to process five tons of seeds per hour, while the monthly production of the plants is able to ensure high-quality seeds for planting on a 5,000-hectare area.

The process consists of four stages. The refined wheat is calibrated. A substance that destroys harmful organisms is used for the refined wheat, which then is poured into 50-kg bags.

Minimal losses and the end product intended for local farmers are indisputable advantages of such plants, the ministry said.

---

