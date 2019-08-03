By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 22
|
1.7
|
July 29
|
1.7
|
July 23
|
1.7
|
July 30
|
1.7
|
July 24
|
1.7
|
July 31
|
1.7
|
July 25
|
1.7
|
Aug. 1
|
1.7
|
July 26
|
1.7
|
Aug. 2
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0077 manats or 0.41 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8888 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 22
|
1.9069
|
July 29
|
1.8916
|
July 23
|
1.9027
|
July 30
|
1.8933
|
July 24
|
1.8947
|
July 31
|
1.8964
|
July 25
|
1.8929
|
Aug. 1
|
1.8788
|
July 26
|
1.8951
|
Aug. 2
|
1.8839
|
Average weekly
|
1.8985
|
Average weekly
|
1.8888
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 22
|
0.0270
|
July 29
|
0.0268
|
July 23
|
0.0270
|
July 30
|
0.0268
|
July 24
|
0.0269
|
July 31
|
0.0268
|
July 25
|
0.0269
|
Aug. 1
|
0.0267
|
July 26
|
0.0269
|
Aug. 2
|
0.0264
|
Average weekly
|
0.0269
|
Average weekly
|
0.0267
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0035 percent or 1.15 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3034 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 22
|
0.3002
|
July 29
|
0.2999
|
July 23
|
0.2989
|
July 30
|
0.3028
|
July 24
|
0.2973
|
July 31
|
0.3057
|
July 25
|
0.2977
|
Aug. 1
|
0.3050
|
July 26
|
0.2981
|
Aug. 2
|
0.3034
|
Average weekly
|
0.2984
|
Average weekly
|
0.3034
---
