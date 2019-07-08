By Trend

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 30.583 manats to 2,379.4135 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4088 manats to 25.5502 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 40.171 manats to 1,381.4540 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 6.817 manats to 2,663.1095 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 8, 2019 July 5, 2019 Gold XAU 2,379.4135 2,409.9965 Silver XAG 25.5502 25.9590 Platinum XPT 1,381.4540 1,421.6250 Palladium XPD 2,663.1095 2,656.2925

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 8)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz