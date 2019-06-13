By Trend

Representatives of Azerbaijani Center for International Relations Analysis and the Turkmenistan Embassy in Azerbaijan held round table discussions dedicated to the 1st Caspian Economic Forum.

The MPs, ambassadors of the Caspian countries to Azerbaijan, experts, political analysts, intellectuals and students attended the event, Trend reports on June 12.

Rufiz Gonagov, member of the Council on State Support to NGOs under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan, Ph.D. in Political Science, Chairman of the Center for International Relations Analysis, spoke about the importance of strengthening friendship and cooperation between the nations of the Caspian countries.

He drew attention to the prospects of good neighborly relations, bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Caspian countries.

Gonagov also spoke about the significance of the Caspian Economic Forum to be held on August 12 in Turkmenistan with the participation of the heads of the Caspian countries, to be the first forum after the determination of the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

Speaking about the 1st Caspian Economic Forum, Turkmen Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishanguliyev said that economic cooperation with Azerbaijan and other Caspian countries has a significant impact on their sovereignty. He also stressed the importance of friendship and cooperation.

While delivering a lecture entitled "Logistical and transit potential of the Caspian Sea", first secretary of the Turkmen Embassy in Azerbaijan Ovezgeldi Jumanazarov said that the modern economic development requires the new approaches to the world markets. “From this point of view, the Caspian countries must expand geo-economic opportunities onshore and offshore,” he added.

In his speech about perspectives for the cooperation of think tanks of the Caspian countries, Chairman of the Board of the Center for International Relations Analysis of Azerbaijan Farid Shafiyev stressed the importance of the activity of think tanks for the effective implementation of economic initiatives.

While delivering report entitled “Caspian Sea as a new energy and transport and communications corridor”, Azerbaijani MP, Professor Hikmat Mammadov spoke about the current situation related to the Caspian logistics corridor and the prospects for cooperation among the Caspian countries.

The MP stressed that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues to implement the strategy for the stable development of the Caspian Sea amid global and regional projects, initiated by great leader Heydar Aliyev.

In his report entitled “Oil and Gas Projects in the Caspian Sea”, BP Azerbaijan Vice President Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli stressed the growing global importance of the Caspian oil and gas projects and their impact on strengthening mutually beneficial regional and global cooperation of the Caspian countries. He also emphasized that the oil and gas projects of the Caspian basin are among the most profitable economic projects of the 21st century.

Head of the Department of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Professor Rena Mirzazade spoke about the importance of the round table discussions on basics of the development of scientific and innovative cooperation in the Caspian countries and stressed that the regional countries must strengthen scientific, innovative and humanitarian cooperation.

“Such cooperation also positively affects the regional and global projects and has important scientific and strategic prospects,” she said.

Political analyst Rafayil Bejanov noted that the projects within the “Integration and Regional Cooperation in the Caspian Sea” concept make a great contribution to the regional security and stable cooperation. He added that it is necessary to search for the forms of comprehensive and multi-stage development to ensure the security of regional projects.

While delivering a report entitled “Caspian Region: International Economic and Cultural Interests”, Ph.D., expert Huseyn Ibrahimov emphasized that the strengthening of cultural ties will positively impact the economic cooperation of the Caspian countries.

Head of the Telegraf media group Aynur Jamalgizi made a report on Caspian Basin and Information Security. In particular, she stressed the importance of cooperation between the media outlets of the Caspian countries.

The speakers’ statements were discussed by Deputy Director of Trend news agency, political analyst Arzu Naghiyev, expert in economy Vugar Bayramov, Head of the Azpress.az news agency Rasim Sadikhov, founder of the Baku-Novosti newspaper, political analyst Aydin Guliyev and expert of the Center for International Relations Analysis Ramin Samadov.

