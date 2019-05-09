By Leman Mammadova

The Azexport portal continues to introduce auspicious mechanisms to facilitate trade procedures for exporters and buyers.

Azexport is preparing projects to provide its participants with preferences, including issuance of service passports and co-branded Visa cards with interest-free credit limit for exporters, as well as access to the simplified import system for production materials, etc., head of the portal Zaur Gardashov told Trend.

He noted that prior to the creation of the Azexport portal, the government considered several different options for supporting exporters through electronic platforms, assuming payment of up to $5,000 to each company for placing information about its products on various portals.

“For budgetary savings and efficiency, Azexport went a little different way, and this path turned out to be a success for our exporters,” said Gardashov.

He stressed that the main advantage of the Azexport project is that the company has achieved the same results with less costs (150 times less calculated as per company) and even more.

Gardashov added that Azexport has launched a single exporter declaration, on the basis of which the exporter receives all permits online as well as many other services that provide customer search, export procedures and deliveries to foreign markets.

Created in 2016, Azexport.az, integrated with the most popular electronic trading platforms, makes products available to potential buyers from anywhere in the world.

The portal offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to export goods produced in Azerbaijan to traditional and new markets via international e-trading platforms. The mission of Azexport is to provide information about products of Azerbaijani origin and to be a beneficial platform for their sales in foreign and domestic markets.

Earlier, Gardashov said that in order to improve the effectiveness of the portal, Azexport expands the list of international electronic portals with which it cooperates. Moreover, international e-commerce experts are regularly invited by the portal management in order to increase the knowledge of local producers in this field.

Azerbaijan received export orders for a total of $178.4 million through Azexport.az portal in January-March 2019.

In March, the total value of export orders amounted to $32.8 million. Russia (11.5 percent), Turkey (9.9 percent), the U.S. (7 percent), India (6.6 percent) and Georgia (5.3 percent) were the top five countries in terms of export orders in March.

Export orders for almost $1.2 billion were received by Azexport portal from 126 countries of the world in the period from January 1, 2017, to March 31, 2019.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz