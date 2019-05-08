By Trend

On May 3, 2019, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Amendments to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan №1315 dated April 5, 2017 "On Additional Measures to Increase Transparency and Accountability in Extractive Industry", Trend reports referring to the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, the new composition of the Extractive Industries Transparency Commission (hereinafter referred to as - the Commission) has been expanded.

Thus, along with the Executive Director (Chairman) of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Deputy Ministers of Energy, Tax, Finance, Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the State Statistical Committee, the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan has also been included to the Commission.

