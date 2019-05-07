By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are steadily developing trade and economic cooperation along with the relations in political and humanitarian spheres.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan increased by 46 percent during the first quarter of 2019, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting with the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Khairullah Spelenai.

Mustafayev noted that the trade turnover increased by 37 percent throughout 2018. In his words, the increase in trade turnover is an indicator of the high level relations between the two countries.

The minister stressed that over 15 documents have been signed between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan in the trade and economic sphere. In addition, 11 Afghan companies operating in the services, industry and transportation sectors are registered in Azerbaijan. Mustafayev also hailed the support shown by Afghanistan to Azerbaijan on international platforms.

Mustafayev further noted that it would be beneficial for Afghanistan to use the transit potential of Azerbaijan due to the economic and geographical location of the country situated at the intersection of international transport corridors.

He also touched upon the agreement on Lapis Lazuli route, which was signed during the Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The minister stressed the utmost importance of this project for expanding trade and transit cooperation.

In turn, Khairullah Spelenai noted the interest of Afghanistan in holding meetings of businessmen of both countries as part of economic cooperation. The ambassador also thanked Azerbaijan for the assistance provided to Afghanistan.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the ways to expand cooperation in various sectors of the economy including issues related to the activities of the joint working group.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, based on friendship and brotherhood, have strong background. Afghanistan recognized the independence of Azerbaijan on December 21, 1991. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1994.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan reached $71.5 million in 2018.

Azerbaijan strongly supports Afghanistan on its path towards reaching stability. The contribution of Azerbaijan to the stability and development of Afghanistan is not restricted in the involvement in NATO operations. Azerbaijan also supports the Afghan way of reforms by its assistance in the areas of education, infrastructure and transport development, investments and enhancing the role of women in the society.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan supports the fair position of Azerbaijan in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Afghanistan supports the solution of the conflict on the basis of international law within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are developing both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

