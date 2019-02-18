By Trend

Elimination of shadow economy in Azerbaijan will be one of the priorities that will be given special attention in 2019, Azerbaijani Tax Minister Mikail Jabbarov said at the forum “Taxes, Transparency and Development” Feb. 18, Trend reports.

He said that last year, understatement of turnover totaling 930 million manats were revealed in major wholesale enterprises, 122 million manats in market chains and more than 230 million manats in private medical institutions of Azerbaijan.

“Our primary function is to identify all such facts and bring the enterprises to taxation,” the minister said.

story will be updated

