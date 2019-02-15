By Trend

Five more ASAN Service Centers will open in Azerbaijan by the end of the year, Ulvi Mehdiyev, head of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to him, the centers will be opened in the cities of Shamakhi, Kurdamir, Tovuz, Aghjabadi and Balakan.

"Thus, the number of centers will reach 20 and will cover most of the country. At present, construction work is being intensively carried out in the aforementioned districts. The centers are expected to be commissioned during the second half of this year," said Mehdiyev.

The services alternative to those provided by the ASAN Service have been eliminated, which, according to Mehdiyev, means that government agencies will provide those services through ASAN Service Centers.

"The coverage is quite wide. In the future, we will be ready to provide other, new types of services, if necessary," said Mehdiyev.

The ASAN Service under the State Agency for the provision of services to citizens and social innovations under the President of Azerbaijan has been operating in the country since 2012. The Service Centers provide services of government agencies, as well as a number of functional support services. ASAN also provides outbound services through its mobile service and the ASAN train.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz