With the introduction of the e-agriculture information system in Azerbaijan, state agencies will be even closer to farmers and collect all the necessary information about them, Vugar Huseynov, head of the Department of Public Relations and Information Support of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry said, Trend reports.

He was speaking at the presentation of the e-agriculture system in Baku Feb. 14.

“All the collected data will be carefully analyzed,” he noted. “There will also be the possibility of online complaints.”

He noted that a farmer will be able to indicate sown area in the system, as well as what is planned to be grown.

“There are 400,000 farmers in Azerbaijan,” he said. “After the farmers indicate their data, we will be able to say exactly what products and in what volumes are grown in the country.”

Huseynov noted that the citizens will also be able to apply for subsidies via this system in the future.

The e-agriculture information system is a single system of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry,and the system’s main principles are proximity to farmers, transparent and effective management, as well as the introduction of innovations.

This system includes the formation of all business processes that cover the entire process from the initial to the final stage.

The e-agriculture information system has the ability to customize control mechanisms to ensure the development of agriculture, as well as to monitor processes in real time.

