By Trend

Total turnover of the stock deals on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to over 18.657 billion manats in January-September 2018, which is two times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said on Nov. 27.

In January-September 2018, the volume of government securities market was 9.64 billion manats (a 3.2-times increase over the year), corporate securities market turnover was 1.064 billion manats (a 21.13 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume was 6.573 billion manats (a growth by 1.8 times).

Market segments January-September 2018 January-September 2017 Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals I. State Securities Market 9,641.8 1,271 3,019 646 State bonds of finance ministry 808.3 448 506.4 306 Initial placement 649 229 472.66 251 Secondary market 159.3 219 33.713 55 Notes (Central Bank) 8,833.5 823 2,513 340 Initial placement 8,821.1 817 2,513 340 Secondary market 12.4 6 - - II. Market of shares 833 1,795 1,104 1,472 Initial placement 565.3 80 1,013 45 Secondary market 267.7 1,715 91.697 1,427 III. Corporate bonds 1,064 767 1,349 719 Initial placement (in manats) 160.7 42 202.85 48 Initial placement (foreign currency) 468.4 9 109.4 28 Secondary placement (in manats) 293 59 752.721 37 Secondary placement (foreign currency) 141.9 657 283.780 606 IV. REPO transactions 545.6 298 11.577 17 REPO transactions of the Central Bank 180.1 19 - - Other REPO transactions 365.5 279 11.577 17 V. Derivatives market 6,573.4 77,168 3,693 57,689 - currency 4,614 53,660 3,386 51,982 - goods 1,959.4 23,508 307.419 5,707 Total 18,657.7 81,299 9,177 60,543