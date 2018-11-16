By Trend

An annual conference titled “Horizons of New Opportunities: Green Light to Women’s Entrepreneurship” is being held in Baku Nov. 15.

Hijran Huseynova, chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, spoke about the conference, noting that its main goal is to create new opportunities for the development of women’s entrepreneurship.

It was noted that the Global Entrepreneurship Week is celebrated Nov. 12-18, and the conference also aims to support this initiative.

The 13th exhibition of handicrafts made by women will be organized as part of the conference.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz