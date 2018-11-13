AHK Azerbaijan organises a business delegation trip to trade fair “Z and Intec” in Leipzig on 4-7 February 2019.

On 5-8 February 2019, the trade fair “Z and Intec” - the flagship of Saxony’s industry trade fairs - will take place in Leipzig, Germany.

On this occasion, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) organises a business delegation trip to the “Z and Intec” Trade Fair on 4-7 February 2019 for high-level representatives of Azerbaijani organisations and enterprises operating in Machine and Tool Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering industries within the framework of the Industry-Specific Sales Promotion Tool (BBA).

The project is funded by the Saxon State Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labour and Transport (SMWA), coordinated by the Saxony Economic Development Corporation (WFS) and implemented in cooperation with the AHK Azerbaijan.

The BBA-project programme includes a visit to the trade fair, participation at the workshops, site visits and matchmaking opportunities with the selected enterprises from Saxony as well as informal discussions and cultural events. The aim of the delegation trip is to bring together Azerbaijani and Saxon companies with similar business profiles and to facilitate bilateral business cooperation.

The participation is free of charge. The communication language throughout the delegation trip will be primarily Russian. The BBA-project of the Free State of Saxony covers costs for the organisation of the welcoming event, matchmaking with German enterprises, site visits within Saxony as well as translation services during the group programme.

Costs for flights, accommodation in Saxony and Visa are to be covered by the participants themselves. The AHK Azerbaijan offers its support to the participants in the purchase of flight tickets, hotel reservation and visa issues.

The representatives of Azerbaijani organisation and enterprises can register online through the registration link. The registration deadline is 30 November 2018.

Contact person for Delegation Trip:

Mrs Aygun Seyidova

E-mail: aygun.seyidova@ahk-baku.de

Tel: +99412 4976306/07

Contact person for Media:

Mrs Gunay Mirzayeva

E-mail: gunay.mirzayeva@ahk-baku.de

Tel: +99412 4976306/07

---

