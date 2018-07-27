By Naila Huseynli

By the end of 2018, the volume of tobacco production in Azerbaijan may increase by 30 percent, said Telman Hasratov, Chairman of the Tobacco Producers and Exporters Association.

Hasratov noted that tobacco harvest has recently launched: “However, we expect significant growth in production by the end of the year. Currently, more tobacco is produced in Balakan, Sheki, Ismayilli, Gabala, Lerik and Masalli”.

He added that the main export directions of Azerbaijani tobacco are Belarus and Russia, adding that the main part of tobacco produced in Azerbaijan goes to the domestic market.

In addition to the production, it is planned to increase tobacco exports by the end of 2018, reported the chairman.

Hasratov said that the decision on this issue regarding the unprofitable purchase price for the producers will be made at the meeting, which will be held in Zagatala on July 27 by the Ministry of Agriculture.

“The issue of lending to tobacco producers will also be discussed at this meeting. In addition, the planting areas of tobacco will also be expanded. About 600 hectares of land used for tobacco production in Zagatala in 2017 and this area has grown to 800 hectares in 2018.”

Tobacco farmers are also planning to renew their Tech Park.

In January-June 2018, Azerbaijan exported $5.52 million worth tobacco and imported $60.1 million, according to the State Customs Committee. The exports decreased by 9.06 percent and imports approximately by 17 percent compared to the same period last year.

