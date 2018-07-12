By Trend

Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to about 11.73 billion manats in January-June 2018, which is 2.7 times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said on July 12.

In January-June 2018, the volume of government securities market totalled 6.01 billion manats (5.4-fold increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover – 871.7 million manats (18.4 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume – 4.85 billion manats (growth by 2.2 times).

Comparative table on the trades results in the state and corporate sectors at the Baku Stock Exchange:

Market segments January-June 2018 January-June 2017 Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals I. State Securities Market 6,006,692,380,57 798 1,106,388,681,17 310 State bonds of finance ministry 465,220,004,24 278 330,154,022,94 209 Initial placement 385,926,140,80 161 301,272,850,86 165 secondary market 79,293,863,44 117 28,881,172,08 44 Notes (Central Bank) 5,541,472,376,33 520 776,234,658,23 101 Initial placement 5,541,472,376,33 520 776,234,658,23 101 secondary market - - - - II. Market of shares 68,557,474,51 794 650,493,053,59 725 Initial placement 26,200,000 2 649,121,094,93 6 secondary market 42,357,474,51 792 1,371,958,66 719 III. Debt market 336,971,747,20 502 369,807,044,80 449 Mortgage bonds (Initial placement) 95,306,247,46 18 100,207,099,50 19 Mortgage bonds (secondary market) 169,136,518,43 21 161,769,732,72 21 Other corporate bonds(initial placement) 5,000,000,00 11 - - Other corporate bonds (secondary market) 67,528,981,31 452 107,830,212,58 409 including market makers 2,307,882,00 - 1,396,389,00 - IV. REPO transactions 466,160,077,20 220 11,577,467,73 17 Repo transactions of the Central Bank - - - - Other repo transactions 466,160,077,20 220 11,577,467,73 17 V. Derivatives market 4,849,801,250,80 57,950,00 2,199,908,524,07 36,506,00 - currency 4,312,526,297 51,172 2,013,183,426 32,846 - goods 537,274,954 6,778 186,725,098 3,660 Total 11,728,182,930,28 60,264 4,338,174,771,36 38,007

(1.7 manats = $1 on July 12)

