Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to about 11.73 billion manats in January-June 2018, which is 2.7 times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said on July 12.
In January-June 2018, the volume of government securities market totalled 6.01 billion manats (5.4-fold increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover – 871.7 million manats (18.4 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume – 4.85 billion manats (growth by 2.2 times).
Comparative table on the trades results in the state and corporate sectors at the Baku Stock Exchange:
|
Market segments
|
January-June 2018
|
January-June 2017
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
I. State Securities Market
|
6,006,692,380,57
|
798
|
1,106,388,681,17
|
310
|
State bonds of finance ministry
|
465,220,004,24
|
278
|
330,154,022,94
|
209
|
Initial placement
|
385,926,140,80
|
161
|
301,272,850,86
|
165
|
secondary market
|
79,293,863,44
|
117
|
28,881,172,08
|
44
|
Notes (Central Bank)
|
5,541,472,376,33
|
520
|
776,234,658,23
|
101
|
Initial placement
|
5,541,472,376,33
|
520
|
776,234,658,23
|
101
|
secondary market
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
II. Market of shares
|
68,557,474,51
|
794
|
650,493,053,59
|
725
|
Initial placement
|
26,200,000
|
2
|
649,121,094,93
|
6
|
secondary market
|
42,357,474,51
|
792
|
1,371,958,66
|
719
|
III. Debt market
|
336,971,747,20
|
502
|
369,807,044,80
|
449
|
Mortgage bonds (Initial placement)
|
95,306,247,46
|
18
|
100,207,099,50
|
19
|
Mortgage bonds (secondary market)
|
169,136,518,43
|
21
|
161,769,732,72
|
21
|
Other corporate bonds(initial placement)
|
5,000,000,00
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
Other corporate bonds (secondary market)
|
67,528,981,31
|
452
|
107,830,212,58
|
409
|
including market makers
|
2,307,882,00
|
-
|
1,396,389,00
|
-
|
IV. REPO transactions
|
466,160,077,20
|
220
|
11,577,467,73
|
17
|
Repo transactions of the Central Bank
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other repo transactions
|
466,160,077,20
|
220
|
11,577,467,73
|
17
|
V. Derivatives market
|
4,849,801,250,80
|
57,950,00
|
2,199,908,524,07
|
36,506,00
|
- currency
|
4,312,526,297
|
51,172
|
2,013,183,426
|
32,846
|
- goods
|
537,274,954
|
6,778
|
186,725,098
|
3,660
|
Total
|
11,728,182,930,28
|
60,264
|
4,338,174,771,36
|
38,007
(1.7 manats = $1 on July 12)
