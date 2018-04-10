By Trend

Germany intends to share its experience in the healthcare sector with Azerbaijan, said attaché on commercial issues of the German embassy in Azerbaijan Heike Moskel at the Azerbaijan-Germany business forum dedicated to health tourism in Baku April 10.

She noted that the two countries have great opportunities for developing cooperation in the healthcare sector, to which the business forum taking place in Baku can contribute.

“Healthcare institutions of Germany can share their experience in using new technologies in Azerbaijan, as well as in implementation of projects on health tourism,” she added.

More than 130 companies engaged in the health tourism sphere are taking part in the business forum.

