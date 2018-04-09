By Trend

The first Azerbaijani-Arab investment and business forum will be held in Baku on May 1-3, a source in business circles told Trend.

The forum is organized by the Association for Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab Countries.

The event is expected to be attended by about 300 biggest entrepreneurs and investors from Arab countries.

Earlier, Elshan Rahimov, chairman of the Association for Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab Countries, told Trend that the investment forum between Azerbaijan and the Arab countries is aimed not only at attracting additional investments to the country, but it will also help establish healthy relations between Azerbaijani and Arab businessmen.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Arab countries amounted to $324.53 million in 2017, where the export of Azerbaijani goods accounted for $259.72 million.

