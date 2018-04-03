Azercell Telecom, the leading mobile operator of telecoms market in Azerbaijan, always attaching great importance to the development of young generation in the country, is pleased to announce next Summer Internship Program for students.

Starting from April 2, third-and fourth-year undergraduate and graduate students currently enrolled in the universities of Azerbaijan, as well as students of SABAH Groups under the Ministry of Education, are eligible to apply for Summer Internship Program. Students may apply for the internship program via https://www.azercell.com/az/company/career/development_oportunities/internship2018/ no later than April 13. Successful students will gain an opportunity to take 2-month internship at Azercell starting from July 2.

Summer Internship Program provides a unique chance for students qualifying as a result of multi-stage selection process to apply their academic knowledge in real work environment at Azercell. Students will get knowledge straight from the source in telecommunications industry and become involved in exciting and demanding projects, which contributes to further career development of the young fellows.

Since its first launch in 2008, 155 students, including 13 SABAH group students, have taken internship under Summer Internship program of Azercell. 20 interns were later employed by the company.

It should be noted that Azercell Telecom regularly conducts projects aimed for the development of the youth. Most of social projects conducted by the company are related to education. Moreover, Azercell cooperates with the leading educational institutions of Azerbaijan and helps to improve their technical bases.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, Mobile Customer Care office, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz