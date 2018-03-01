By Trend

The export of meat from Ukraine to Azerbaijan rose by 2.7 times and amounted to $37.8 million in 2017, Ukrainian media quoted Nikolai Pugachev, director of the national scientific center “Institute of Agrarian Economics” and academician of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, as saying.

During the period, Azerbaijan became one of the TOP-5 importers of this product from Ukraine.

The Netherlands ranked first ($80.5 million), followed by Egypt, ($69.4 million), Iraq ($51.2 million) and Belarus ($49.6 million).

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Ukraine amounted to $810 million and its major part accounted for the import of Ukrainian products to Azerbaijan ($460 million).

