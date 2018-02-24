By Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 12 1.7001 Feb. 19 1.7001 Feb. 13 1.7001 Feb. 20 1.7001 Feb. 14 1.7001 Feb. 21 1.7001 Feb. 15 1.7001 Feb. 22 1.7001 Feb. 16 1.7001 Feb. 23 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0194 manats or 0.9 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.09792 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 12 2.0888 Feb. 19 2.1108 Feb. 13 2.0919 Feb. 20 2.106 Feb. 14 2.1043 Feb. 21 2.0949 Feb. 15 2.1179 Feb. 22 2.0865 Feb. 16 2.1335 Feb. 23 2.0914 Average weekly 2.10728 Average weekly 2.09792

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03006 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 12 0.0293 Feb. 19 0.0301 Feb. 13 0.0294 Feb. 20 0.0301 Feb. 14 0.0294 Feb. 21 0.03 Feb. 15 0.0300 Feb. 22 0.03 Feb. 16 0.0302 Feb. 23 0.0301 Average weekly 0.02966 Average weekly 0.03006

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0048 manats or 1.06 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44968 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Feb. 12 0.4460 Feb. 19 0.4536 Feb. 13 0.4478 Feb. 20 0.4519 Feb. 14 0.4468 Feb. 21 0.4466 Feb. 15 0.4499 Feb. 22 0.4475 Feb. 16 0.4521 Feb. 23 0.4488 Average weekly 0.44852 Average weekly 0.44968

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 35.0136 manats or 1.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2266.68212 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 12 2250.9834 Feb. 19 2291.4543 Feb. 13 2254.5791 Feb. 20 2280.3696 Feb. 14 2268.9705 Feb. 21 2254.8766 Feb. 15 2301.9694 Feb. 22 2250.2694 Feb. 16 2310.4274 Feb. 23 2256.4407 Average weekly 2277.38596 Average weekly 2266.68212

