By Trend

Management changes have been made in the Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company.

Rashad Ahmadov has been appointed member of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company, said a message published on the company’s website Jan. 26.

According to the message, the post was previously held by Ilker Hepchorman.

Supervisory Board of the insurance company is headed by Ugur Caglar. Sarvar Mikayilov is also a member of the board.

The Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company has been operating since 1996. In 2017, the company's premiums amounted to 7.23 million manats, payment of claims - 3.36 million manats. The company ranks 17th in terms of the amount of premiums and 13th - payment of claims.

Twenty-one insurance and one reinsurance company operate in Azerbaijan.

