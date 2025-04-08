8 April 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenia believes that the more they repeat something, the easier it will be to achieve it. But it hasn’t worked for the past 30 years, and it’s not going to work in the future either. Still, they don’t seem to get tired of repeating it.

For over 30 years, they recited fabricated stories about the so-called 'artsakh republic' and the brave, intelligent Armenians. Taking seriously the empty words of pro-Armenian Western politicians, Yerevan tried to drum into the minds of many that it was an important partner in the South Caucasus. In the end, it became clear that Armenian bravery and intelligence were nothing more than myths — and that no one in the world really has a dog in Armenia’s fight.

One might think that Armenia has learned its lesson and will not repeat the same mistakes. But that is in vain. Armenia continues to adhere to its old habits. Of course, the issue of the so-called artsakh republic and the perceived importance of Armenia is now a thing of the past. However, Armenia has now started to focus on the supposed "rights" of separatist leaders and their supporters, who have committed heinous crimes in Azerbaijan. To put it crudely, they spare no opportunity to speak about them on any platform available.

The most recent such event occurred just a few days ago. In this instance, Armen Gevorgyan, a member of parliament from the "Armenia" bloc, raised the issue with Michael O'Flaherty, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights. Gevorgyan asked O'Flaherty about the matter, to which the Commissioner parried him by stating that he indeed wishes to visit Azerbaijan and address human rights issues there, but that it will take time to arrange.

Mr. O'Flaherty, as a prominent human rights advocate, may face questions regarding his awareness of Armenian crimes in Azerbaijan's territory, specifically in Garabagh. We believe that the Human Rights Commissioner has not fully comprehended the motives behind the Armenians speaking on his behalf. He has stated, in accordance with his responsibilities, that he will address the issue of war criminals detained in Azerbaijan. We are well aware of the Armenian lobby's nature (even if others do not fully grasp it). It is likely that the Armenians are attempting to use Mr. O'Flaherty’s position to influence public opinion in Armenia by leveraging his authority. In doing so, they aim to demonstrate to both Azerbaijani and Armenian societies that they have a kind of "influence". Perhaps they believe their strategy is not yet finished. Nevertheless, Baku remains prepared to clarify any questions that remain ambiguous for any official. We are also ready to expose the true intentions of those attempting to politicise this issue in the eyes of the true politicians abiding by law.

Nevertheless, do Armenians truly believe they can portray separatists—who killed hundreds and forcibly displaced dozens of people—as political activists? Do they really think Azerbaijan will cave into statements from pro-Armenian politicians and release these killers?

Let us not forget that, due to these ambitions, over one million people were displaced from their homes and forced to live in tents. More than 15,000 Azerbaijanis lost their lives, and over 4,000 went missing.

Armenia’s persistence in repeating narratives that have failed for decades reflects a deeper issue—an inability to adapt to the realities of the modern geopolitical landscape. While the rhetoric surrounding the so-called "artsakh republic" has faded, the shift to advocating for the "rights" of separatist leaders and their supporters demonstrates a continued reliance on strategies that lack credibility and international support. This approach not only undermines Armenia’s position but also perpetuates tensions in the region.

The consequences of these actions are profound. The atrocities committed by separatists in Azerbaijan have left scars that cannot be erased by political maneuvering or fabricated narratives. The displacement of over one million Azerbaijanis and the loss of thousands of lives are stark reminders of the human cost of these ambitions. By refusing to acknowledge these realities, Armenia risks isolating itself further on the global stage.

Finally, Armenia’s repetitive strategies and refusal to confront the truth hinder progress toward regional stability. True reconciliation and peace can only be achieved through genuine dialogue and the acknowledgment of past wrongs. Until Armenia abandons its reliance on empty rhetoric and embraces a more constructive approach, the path to lasting peace will remain elusive. The region deserves better than recycled narratives and unfulfilled promises.