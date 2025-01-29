Azerbaijan-Pakistan military cooperation expands with joint projects

29 January 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Pakistan are keen to forge deeper cooperation in the defence industries.

The history of military cooperation between the two countries dates back to Azerbaijan’s gaining independence, and this partnership reached a pinnacle last year with the JF-17 Thunder deal. In September 2024, Azerbaijan purchased Pakistani-made military aircraft that had been eagerly awaited. Thanks to its advanced technical features, Azerbaijan has outpaced all its neighbours, except Russia.

Before this landmark deal, Pakistan had already provided Azerbaijan with several weapons, including the PAC MFI-17 Mushshak light training aircraft and the KRL 122 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). Additionally, in 2014, the two nations signed a bilateral military cooperation agreement, under which Pakistan trained nearly a hundred military units in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, Azerbaijani military pilots received training in Islamabad.

Recent events demonstrate that both countries are eager to extend their relations further to include defence industry cooperation. The meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is a precursor to future developments. This event garnered wide attention in Pakistan, though detailed information was not provided.

The relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is poised to reach new heights as they collaborate on defence industry projects. Pakistan’s extensive experience in both aviation and the creation of ground military equipment provides Azerbaijan with valuable expertise. In turn, Azerbaijan's strategic positioning and defence needs offer Pakistan an opportunity to showcase its technological capabilities.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue, military expert Ramil Mammadli noted that currently, Azerbaijan is currently taking multifaceted steps and implementing reforms to develop its defence industry. He indicated that one of these steps includes the reformation and expansion of the existing capabilities of the Azerbaijani defence industry complex.

“An important aspect of this initiative is deepening cooperation with friendly and strategic partner countries, among which Pakistan is a key player. For many years, Azerbaijan and Pakistan have had military and military-technical cooperation. This collaboration continues within the context of the defence industry. Joint production and modernization efforts are underway for some products used by both the Azerbaijani and Pakistani armies, further deepening the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the defence sector,” Ramil Mammadli added.

The expert emphasises that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of defence industry complexes can be quite multifaceted. Pakistan has experience in both aviation and the creation of ground military equipment and apparatus used by land forces, and Azerbaijan can utilize this experience to develop practical products.

“It is likely that negotiations are ongoing regarding the creation of defence industry products between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, although no specific details about the current stage of these discussions have been disclosed. I believe that there can be cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the fields of aviation, ground equipment, and the formation of radar systems. This means that Azerbaijan will benefit from Pakistan's experience, while Pakistan will gain insights into Azerbaijan's experience and capabilities,” concluded military expert Ramil Mammadli.