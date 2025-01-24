Azerbaijan’s climate leadership showcased at Davos 2025

24 January 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The 2025 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), taking place from January 20 to 24 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, gathered nearly 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries. With the theme "Partnering for a Smarter Century," the event focused on tackling urgent global issues such as geopolitical conflicts, advancements in technology, and the drive for sustainable economic development. Among the key issues discussed was climate change, which has become an increasingly critical concern for world leaders as they navigate an era marked by economic uncertainty, political conflicts, and global crises, such as food shortages. As a hub for collaboration, the WEF serves as a vital platform for finding innovative solutions and forging partnerships that can drive positive change across multiple sectors, particularly in the fight against climate change. Through its participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its leadership role in COP29, Azerbaijan is actively contributing to the development of innovative solutions for a more sustainable future.

Mukhtar Babayev’s role at the World Economic Forum

Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and former President-designate for COP29 Mukhtar Babayev’s presence at the WEF in Davos was marked by his active involvement in discussions on climate change and the green transition. As President of COP29, he shared insights on the agreements reached during the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), held in Baku. One of the key outcomes of COP29 was the establishment of new carbon market agreements, which Babayev highlighted as creating significant opportunities for the private sector to contribute to the global green transition.

In his address at the WEF’s “Road to COP30” session, Babayev emphasized the global significance of COP29’s results, calling them a "great success for the entire world community." He elaborated on a newly developed program aimed at boosting climate financing, targeting a contribution of $1.3 trillion. This program is set to involve the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), private sector stakeholders, and other international actors, fostering a collaborative approach to climate action.

Babayev also underscored Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to climate goals, noting the nation’s plan to work closely with Brazil’s COP30 team in addressing future climate challenges. He acknowledged the increasing impacts of climate change, which affect both developed and developing countries, urging greater global cooperation to mitigate these effects.

Strengthening global partnership

During his time in Davos, Babayev participated in several bilateral meetings, further reinforcing Azerbaijan’s role as a key player in the global climate dialogue. Notably, he met with Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC, to discuss the outcomes of COP29 and strategies for implementing the commitments made during the conference. These discussions are critical for translating international agreements into tangible, on-the-ground actions.

Additionally, Babayev held a meeting with Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy for Saudi Arabia. Both leaders reflected on the breakthroughs achieved at COP29 and discussed plans to scale up renewable energy investments in their respective countries. These conversations highlight the importance of international collaboration in addressing climate change and transitioning to sustainable energy systems.

Another significant meeting took place between Babayev and Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). During this discussion, they reviewed the key milestones achieved at COP29, particularly in areas such as methane reduction and energy storage. Babayev also emphasized the importance of driving greater investment in clean energy transitions, an area where international cooperation and innovation are crucial.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the WEF’s Global Future Councils and Babayev’s leadership at COP29 are emblematic of the country’s commitment to addressing climate change and global warming. By engaging in key discussions, forging strategic partnerships, and developing actionable programs, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a leader in the global green transition. The country’s focus on innovative solutions, climate financing, and international collaboration reflects its determination to tackle the climate crisis head-on, ensuring a sustainable future for all.

As the world looks ahead to COP30 in Brazil, the momentum generated by COP29 and Azerbaijan’s continued leadership will be critical in shaping the global response to climate change. The work done at the WEF and through international dialogues such as these will undoubtedly play a significant role in determining the success of future climate actions.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan’s participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 and its leadership at COP29 underscore the country’s strong commitment to tackling climate change on a global scale. Through proactive engagement in key discussions, strategic bilateral meetings, and innovative solutions like enhanced climate financing, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a pivotal player in the global green transition.