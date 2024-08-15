15 August 2024 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's growing influence is increasingly evident across various sectors. This progress is attributed to the ongoing reforms within the republic, which has solidified its position as a robust and influential state through economic advancement, socio-political stability, and a strong international reputation. The continued achievements of Azerbaijan are a testament to the effective leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, whose guidance is instrumental in enhancing the country's power.

The field of sports stands out as a significant area of achievement, reflecting its prioritization and development. This emphasis on sports has contributed to notable successes by Azerbaijani athletes.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, a delegation of 48 Azerbaijani athletes distinguished themselves by securing a total of 7 medals. Their exceptional performances in judo, boxing, taekwondo, and wrestling not only brought pride to the nation but also marked a significant milestone in Azerbaijan's Olympic history.

In honor of their accomplishments, President Ilham Aliyev, who also serves as President of the National Olympic Committee, hosted a reception on August 14 to commend the Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches for their achievements at the XXXIII Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the athletes on their outstanding achievements.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate our athletes on their brilliant victories. You have represented our country at the Summer Olympic Games with great dignity. You have raised the Azerbaijani flag and thus made our people happy. I would like to both congratulate you and express my gratitude to you."

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the unique significance of the Olympic Games among international sports competitions and noted that each country prepares for these Games with particular dedication. He highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's position among the top 30 nations at the Games.

"The Olympic Games is a competition that stands out from all other sports competitions. It is a sports festival held every four years, and, of course, every athlete and every country specifically prepares for these Games. Our successes in the Olympic Games in previous years and in the latest Games are evidence that Azerbaijan is a strong sports nation. It is no coincidence that we finished these Games among the top 30 countries in the world – with two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, I think that is a very good result. I want to once again congratulate the athletes and their coaches on this remarkable occasion."

The President also extended his congratulations to the coaches and pointed out that Azerbaijan ranks third among Muslim countries.

"Let me also note that Azerbaijan ranks third among Muslim countries. Considering the fact that there are 57 members in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, I think this is a great and historic result. Evaluating the performance of our team as a whole, I think that our athletes deserve the highest assessment."

President Aliyev particularly recognized the gold medalists and praised the successful training processes of the Judo Federation.

"I would like to specifically congratulate our gold medalists - Hidayat and Zelym. They gave our nation the joy of victory in the early days of the Olympic Games. Their professionalism, their successes in sports, and at the same time, their conduct delighted each of us from the bottom of our hearts. They have held on to leadership in their weight class for many years and confirmed this leadership again at the Olympic Games. I would like to congratulate their coaches. I would like to congratulate the leadership of the Judo Federation. When work in the Federation and training process are set up correctly, and when the atmosphere in the team is positive, the result is obvious."

Additionally, President Aliyev discussed the broader success of sports in Azerbaijan, highlighting the diverse growth across various disciplines.

"We could have won more medals, yes, we could have. But this is sports, there are both victories and defeats in sports. The main thing is that these Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process. I should also mention that our athletes won medals in five sports: judo, boxing, taekwondo, Greco-Roman wrestling, and freestyle wrestling. In other words, this shows that many sports disciplines are developing in Azerbaijan."

The President also emphasized the importance of preparing for both European and world championships, aiming to continue making the country proud.

"Of course, after a certain rest, a new process of preparations will start – preparations for both the European and world championships will continue. Of course, we should start preparing for the next Olympic Games now. Several sports are undergoing a generational change. Therefore, we should approach the next Olympic Games from this perspective and pay special attention to children and youth sports from now on, especially since there are good conditions for practicing sports in every part of our country. Coordination between the institutions in charge of sports has been properly established. Federations and clubs are operating successfully. Considering the influx of children and teenagers into sports clubs across the country after Olympic Games, especially after successful Games for the country, I am sure that the process of preparations for the next Olympic Games will be consistent."

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence in the promising future of sports in Azerbaijan and highlighted the importance of involving children in sports.

"Of course, I am sure that there will be a large number of children who want to pursue judo and other sports, and I wish for that. The words I have been saying for years about the massive nature of sports and the tasks I have given have pursued one goal: to raise a young generation that is physically and spiritually healthy, attached to the Motherland, patriotic, and professional. The successful performances of our athletes have shown again that we can be rightly proud of our young generation."

The President underscored that our Olympians serve as a successful model for young people and extended his best wishes to them.

"Of course, these achievements also increase the responsibility of the athletes who have won medals. I am glad that our athletes have shown exemplary conduct both in competitions and in life as a whole. In other words, you are an example for the younger generation. Young people will look up to you and want to be like you, and that is one of the important aspects of this victory."

In conclusion, Azerbaijan's remarkable progress across various sectors, driven by ongoing reforms and effective leadership under President Ilham Aliyev, is vividly reflected in the country's recent achievements in sports. The success of Azerbaijani athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, where they secured a total of 7 medals, highlights the nation's growing prominence on the global stage.

The President's recognition of their accomplishments and his emphasis on continued preparation for future championships underscore Azerbaijan's commitment to excellence in sports. As the country advances, the inspiring performances of its athletes and the strategic focus on nurturing young talent promise to further elevate Azerbaijan's stature and achievements in the years to come.

