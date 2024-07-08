Azernews.Az

Monday July 8 2024

AZPROMO discloses volume of China's investment in Azerbaijan

8 July 2024 12:38 (UTC+04:00)
AZPROMO discloses volume of China's investment in Azerbaijan
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and China are progressing robustly, capitalising on significant opportunities for enhanced cooperation in economic complementarity, industrialization, and investment. Both countries effectively utilise mechanisms designed to foster industrialization and investment collaboration.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more