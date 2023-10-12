France pursues policy of ethnic cleansing: why rearmament and not peace?

12 October 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

The goal is not to stand up for the defense of the Islamic religion or the Muslim community. This time, their goal is to take advantage of the situation and pursue their ambitions.

The Israeli-Palestinian tension has caused a serious political and social crisis in and around region in the last few days. One of them is the significant activation of the radical Armenian diaspora. Since the last day, radical Armenian groups have started to create panic in the society with anti-Turkish, anti-Israeli and anti-Azerbaijani slogans in connection with the events taking place in Lebanon and western countries. In addition to resisting the local police in Lebanon, the radicals even burned the flags of Azerbaijan, Israel and Turkiye.

Radical activity continues in Washington. They allegedly tried to realize their nefarious goals under the slogan of protecting Hamas. We should remind that the tension between Palestine and Israel has been around for almost a century. However, during all these decades, the Armenian lobby's "love" for the Islamic world has not been observed in the world.

The point is simple; Armenian radical groups, which can no longer carry out traditional provocations in Garabagh, continue their activities under other political slogans. What can be done... it is another opportunity for them and they should take advantage of it. Just as the French-Armenian duo, which does not miss such opportunities through false statements. It is good that Azerbaijan gave an adequate response to France, an inseparable part of Armenia, at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the right time. There is no doubt that the Armenian media is actively working as one of the leading forces of this kind of provocation mechanism.

Let's take a look at the processes taking place inside France. It seems that the smoke of the volcano erupting over the heads of the Armenian separatists has not stopped yet. Catherine Colonna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of France and loyal servant of Armenians, is on duty as usual. I wonder what they base their false statements on every day?

They are trying to threaten that "the crimes that have taken place will not go unanswered" - this is also interesting.

Apparently, this is already a separate topic. Because the issue of Armenian separatism has been closed for a long time. Although it may seem unusual, we would like to point out that the last 2 weeks have been the most stable period in the history of the Caucasus at the military level, this stability was made possible only by the fact that Azerbaijan neutralized legitimate military targets and put an end to the illegal junta regime without harming the civilian population.

However, some forces that want to come back to the agenda, such as France, are still interested in the emergence of a new conflict in the South Caucasus. France giving arms and ammunition to Armenia, the French Foreign Minister's speech in Yerevan, yesterday's speech in the Senate, stating that they will initiate the adoption of a resolution in the UN Security Council on the return of Armenians to Azerbaijan, etc. France is trying to prevent the establishment of peace in the region with its policy of militarism and behind-the-scenes dirty diplomatic games. The aim is to strengthen the region against the backdrop of military conflict and tension.

Certainly, one should not expect anything positive from a quasi-imperialist state prone to conflicts like France, which left its own indelible mark in Africa, New Caledonia and other colonies. Their goal was not to defend anyone or to restore justice, but rather to escalate crises and conflicts wherever they came.

Don't be surprised. Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, a member of the French Socialist Party and the French Senate: "We must support Armenia in arming itself!" Saying that we did not get tired and we will not get tired, he still talks about the democracy that never existed in "artsakh", which has been abolished for a long time. Indeed, these people are notorious politicians who wash their hands with blood instead of water.

Furthermore, opinions expressed by President Ilham Aliyev on this topic at the meeting with the participants of the meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services of the CIS Member States.

In general, Armenia is in such a situation that today there is no other choice but to feel sorry for their situation. Both the West and the lobbyists representing the West think of nothing but destroying the people to the last person with all their might. Just as today France and a number of forces in the West are still discussing the arming of Armenia. Why rearmament and not peace? Then let France and the West think about the consequences of this...

---

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ deputy editor-in-chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz