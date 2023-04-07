Expelled Iran in new political scene - how Baku dresses-down Tehran

7 April 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

If once Armenia was meant as the only enemy state, today Iran stands next to that name. As the saying goes, a true friend is known in time of need...

The deterioration of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan began in 2020 after the great victory of Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War. At that time, while Azerbaijan was fighting on the battlefield against the occupier Armenia, Iran's diplomatic pressure against Azerbaijan began to intensify.

Iran's expertise on terrorism

In fact, very sufficient information has been given about Iran's illegal acts against Azerbaijan. For example, Iran's secret religious sects that encouraged the society in Azerbaijan with anti-Azerbaijan propaganda, fininacing some resistance groups who tried to establish a so-called "Karima" state in Azerbaijan by attempting a coup and backing Armenia and acting against Azerbaijan in a comprehensive way are very clear evidences.

However, as Tehran's hopes are watered down, it decides to resort to more brutal methods such as terrorism. And for Iran, terrorism is actually a simple and very practical activity. Because it has an extensive experience with terrorism, whether in Lebanon, Yemen, or Syria.

In order to hide its heinous crimes, the regime has now started increasing pressure on interstate relations. Iran, which supposedly condemned the relations between Israel and Azerbaijan in the parliament and therefore adopted a so-called decision against Azerbaijan, behaves as if Azerbaijan is blind to realities. Iran perhaps wants to say that either it fools someone, or it has made a fool of itself. As a result of 30 years of successful relations, Israel's welcoming Azerbaijan's first ever diplomatic embassy in its territory and its generous support in the Patriotic War are purely positive from the viewpoint of reasonable diplomatic relations. However, for Iran, it is completely different. The regime wants to say that it can be a staunch brother to Armenia, which has occupied the lands of Azerbaijan for 30 years, and can even support Armenia unfairly by taking steps against the nation. Nevertheless, when it comes to Baku's close relations with Tel Aviv, Iran does not accept it and even unleashed its parliament members under the regime's dictatorship against Azerbaijan with the baseless statement that expresses threat: this action of the statesmen of the Republic of Azerbaijan will have many negative political consequences against them.

Of course, Baku is not in a position to be powerless in front of these words. It is aware of Tehran's actions...

The expulsion of 4 spies from the Iranian Embassy in Baku after being declared 'as persona non grata' was a soft lesson that Baku gave to Tehran. The action came hours after Baku said it arrested six men, who it said were linked to Iranian secret services and were allegedly plotting a coup in the country.

Iran simply did not expect this from official Baku. The Tehran government thought that Azerbaijan did not see what it was doing and avoided it despite all its illegal acts. But the last lesson it received probably reminded it of the Ottoman slap.

How hypocritical mullah regime exposes itself

No matter how much is said about the deficiency in Iran's neighborhood policy, it will be less. It is enough to pay attention to one point: Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia cut off diplomatic relations with Armenia or did not establish relations at all because of Azerbaijan. And what did Iran do?

On the contrary, Iran supports Armenia on the one hand, and on the other hand, finances terrorism within Azerbaijan, and shamelessly expresses empty and ambitious ideas against Azerbaijan.

Using the month of Ramadan as an excuse, the regime began to criticize Azerbaijan's alleged violation of Islam and relations with Israel, which it calls a Zionist state. In such a case, a question is asked: The Tehran regime especially talks about the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Islamic Solidarity; and how come it is totally indifferent to the organization's decisions..? This is not the end yet. During the 30-year occupation, when Armenia turned the ancient mosques of Azerbaijan into a pigsty, we wonder where the descendants of Hassan-i-Sabbah in Iran were looking?

