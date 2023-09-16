Armenian armed forces' quadcopter captured- Defense Ministry

16 September 2023 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian armed forces units' quadcopter, which was launched from the direction of the Sultanbay settlement of Pashali district, attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flights over the defense positions of the units of the Combined Arms Army stationed in the direction of the Turkesh settlement of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

“The quadcopter detected by Azerbaijan Army's Air Defense Units was landed and neutralized by special technical means,” the ministry added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz