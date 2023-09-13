Azerbaijani MoD refutes misinformation of Armenian side

13 September 2023 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has refuted the information spread by the Armenian Ministry of Defense about the alleged shelling from the Azerbaijani side, Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry.

"We categorically refute the information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia that, on September 13, at 03:40 (GMT+4), units of the Azerbaijani Army allegedly shelled the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement", the message reads.

