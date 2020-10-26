By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry has said that Armenia has blatantly ignored and violated the ceasefire regime with Azerbaijan for a third time in a row.

“In a gross violation of the new humanitarian ceasefire, on October 26, Armenian armed forces subjected to artillery fire the units of Azerbaijani Army located in the Lachin’s region Safiyan village. Later, the Tartar city and villages of the region were under intensive shelling by the Armenian armed forces,” the ministry stated.

Thus, it was underlined that Armenia grossly violates all the humanitarian ceasefire reached - first on October 10 Moscow joint statement, then on October 18 reaffirmed commitments by the mediation efforts of Paris and now on October 24 after meeting in Washington and agreeing on implementing the immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

It was noted that this is another demonstration of willful ignorance by Armenia of its commitments and open disrespect to the tireless endeavors of international mediators.

“Obviously, as it is declared by the Prime Minister of Armenia, this country does not see a diplomatic solution to the conflict, and the ultimate goal is about continuing the military occupation of the Azerbaijani territories,” the ministry added.

Moreover, the ministry stressed that Azerbaijan is committed to its agreements and showing respect to the agreed humanitarian ceasefire.

The ministry underlined that all responsibility for violation of the ceasefire and continued escalation in the region lies with the political-military leadership of Armenia.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

