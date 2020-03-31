By Akbar Mammadov

Another provocation of Armenian armed forces has been thwarted on the order border with Armenia, State Border Service told to local media on March 30.

Using large-caliber weapons, Armenian armed forces near the villages of Boganis and Voskevan of Armenia’s Noyemberyan region started intensively shelling the residential houses and vehicles for transporting citizens in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region starting from 17:30, March 30.

The provocation of the advisory side was suppressed, and the combat positions of the Armenian armed forces, which opened fire on settlements and civilian vehicles, were thwarted by return fire.

Currently, the country’s border military points control the military situation.

In the meantime, State Border Service states that the information spread by Armenian media about the alleged violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijani border military posts is not true.

“Azerbaijani units did not open fire on the settlements of Armenia," SBS emphasized.

