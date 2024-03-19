Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 19 2024

Number of tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan increases

19 March 2024 18:34 (UTC+04:00)
Number of tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan increases
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In January-February of this year, Azerbaijan has received 341 thousand people from 167 countries, which is nearly 47% higher compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more